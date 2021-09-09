The Matrix Resurrections trailer might be hiding another original trilogy character in plain sight

The Matrix Resurrections trailer brings back more than one familiar face. Keanu Reeves’ Neo is the big one (or should that be One?) while Carrie-Anne Moss reprises her role as Trinity from the original trilogy. But there might be another deeper cut that’s been hiding in front of us the entire time.

Halfway through the trailer, a confused Neo/Thomas Anderson meets up with Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ unknown character.

According to some fans, that’s Sati – the ‘exile’ child first introduced in The Matrix Revolutions. Not convinced? See for yourself.

As she was born without purpose, smuggled into The Matrix, and placed under the watchful eye of The Oracle, it’s clear that Sati was destined for bigger things.

Those bigger things could end up coming to pass in The Matrix Resurrections. After all, Revolutions showed us she can make the sun rise in the rebooted Matrix, and there’s clearly more to her powers than meet the eye. The fact Chopra Jonas’ character is also reading Alice in Wonderland has us thinking she might be the one to help send Neo tumbling down the rabbit hole once more…

Even if Sati is returning – the jury is still out – there are some other legacy Matrix characters who aren’t coming back. Chief among them is Laurence Fishburne’s Morpheus, while Agent Smith actor Hugo Weaving has also ruled out a return.

The Matrix Resurrections is set for cinemas worldwide and HBO Max on December 22.

