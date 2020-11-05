Why The Mandalorian can't take his helmet off – explained

Among the many mysteries in The Mandalorian, the question of why Mando can’t take off his helmet is a unique one, filled with inconsistencies and intrigue.

Not only has it been given an answer-of-sorts already that goes against some Star Wars lore, the Disney Plus series has shown signs of pushing back again Din Djarin’s loyalty to following the rules set down by the creed. Still, a lead actor having his face covered up throughout 99% of the show’s run is something worth talking about – so we’re here to fill you in on whether Mando ever reveals his face and, if not, why not.

Why can’t The Mandalorian take off his helmet?

While Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin may not be part of the Mandalore race he is, for all intents and purposes, a Mandalorian. He follows The Way (the code) of the Mandalores and adheres to its rules.

One of the rules is – as revealed in The Mandalorian’s third episode – to never remove your helmet or, as the Armorer states, let it “be removed by others.” That’s at odds with previous Mandalorians in Star Wars media (such as Rebels’ Sabine Wren) who freely show their face.

Why the inconsistencies? The commandments set down by The Way are perhaps even a little stricter now that The Great Purge has forced the clan underground. That event saw the Empire kill several Mandalorians and robbed them of their beskar during the events of the original trilogy. Perhaps, too, Mando's current clan are a more fanatical splinter cell away from the core tenets of the Mandalore race.

Mandalorians are hunted in a way they weren’t previously – which makes not removing their helmet a practical reason (i.e. they won’t be killed) more than anything else. It’s also why Timothy Olyphant’s Cobb Vanth has no issues with removing his Mandalorian helmet at will – he has nothing to fear.

Does The Mandalorian ever take off his helmet?

Still, there are exceptions. Mando does remove his helmet for sustenance, for example. In Chapter 4, The Mandalorian reveals he takes his helmet off to eat but, on several occasions in the series, gets aggressive any time someone approaches or motions to remove his helmet.

It appears Mando stringently follows The Way but, like most religions and followings, the rules aren’t black and white.

That flexibility and bending of The Way is best shown in The Mandalorian season 1 finale. There, Din removes his helmet to let droid IG-11 heal his wounds with Bacta Spray. When desperately required and under certain conditions, Mando allows himself to take off his helmet.

Still, he is wary. “It is forbidden. No living thing has seen me without my helmet since I swore the creed,” he says of why he'd rather kill the droid than let him take off his helmet. Of course, IG-11 says he isn’t technically a living thing and Mando reluctantly goes along with it.

So, the answer as to why he doesn't take off his helmet are clear: Mando takes great pride in The Way over practically everything else in his life. He generally doesn’t remove his helmet out of reverence to The Mandalorian code, something that has been tightened up after the Great Purge. There are exceptions, but not many.

It’s potentially something that will be explored further down the line. Will Mando soften up and let a loved one see his face? Or will he remain closed off to the world and under that helmet forever? The Mandalorian season 2 might be The Way to all of those answers – and then some.