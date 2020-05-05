The Mandalorian season 2 gets two new directors: Robert Rodriguez and Peyton Reed

The Mandalorian season 2 will feature two prominent directors joining proceedings in a galaxy far, far away – and they marked the news by sharing a pair of set photos, one of which includes the first look at Baby Yoda in the new season.

Robert Rodriguez and Peyton Reed both took to Twitter on Star Wars Day (May 4) to confirm that they are directing at least one episode each of the upcoming eight-part season, which is set for October.

Rodriguez, perhaps best known for directing Machete, Alita: Battle Angel, as well as co-directing Sin City, is seen next to The Child. Interestingly enough, the interior appears to be of Mando’s ship. It’s not a stretch to suggest this could be from the season 2 premiere, especially given Mando’s hasty escape with Baby Yoda in tow in the season 1 finale.

I am truly humbled to say I have now had the very rare privilege of directing the biggest star in the universe. @StarWars #TheMandalorian #MayThe4th #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/pcmzOHfgaWMay 5, 2020

Reed, meanwhile, is the second director to jump over from the MCU to The Mandalorian, following in Taika Waititi’s footsteps from the first season. The Ant-Man director offered up a glimpse of his own time on set by snapping Mando’s helmet. It is not yet known which episodes he will be helming, nor how many.

The Mandalorian season 2, then, continues the pattern laid down by the first season, namely hiring both genre and marquee directors. The first season included the likes of Bryce Dallas Howard, Deborah Chow, Taika Waititi, and Rick Famuyiwa.

This year, Rodriguez and Reed will join co-creator Jon Favreau and star Carl Weathers as directors for season 2.

Get filling out your watchlist with these selections from Disney Plus.