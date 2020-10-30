The Mandalorian: Conviction is a Dreams creation with Splinter Cell gameplay

The Mandalorian: Conviction is a playable game based on the popular Disney Plus series with gameplay inspired by Splinter Cell: Conviction, and it was made by one person in Dreams PS4. It's also not likely long for this world because it doesn't appear to have been licensed by Disney, so check it out here or play it in Dreams while you still can.

I hesitate to even call Reddit user Tommaton's creation The Mandalorian, lest I hasten the inevitable strike-down by Disney. But hey, it's right there in the title of the game. As you'll see below, it looks incredible for a game made by a single developer using only the tools available in a $40 video game.

Other than Mando looking a little stiff in his movements, this looks like it could be an official game based on The Mandalorian from Disney. "Rescue Baby Yoda from the Imperial Remnant Hideout in action-stealth gameplay inspired by Splinter Cell: Conviction," reads the synopsis. The footage seen in the teaser is an impressively faithful recreation of the scene where Mando steals Baby Yoda back from Werner Herzog.

Tommaton says it took somewhere between four and five months to get the game out in time with the release of The Mandalorian season 2. Though, not everything was built from scratch. Tommaton credits BinManBudd for the Mando model, and there are plenty of other assets built by other Dreams creators. If you own Dreams, do yourself a favor and check out The Mandalorian: Conviction here before it's too late.

