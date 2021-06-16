The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel name is being kept secret for a very good reason

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel has a name, but Nintendo's keeping it a secret for good reason.

In a new interview with IGN, Nintendo Treehouse's Bill Trinen revealed that there is a final title for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel, but it's being kept a secret right now. "As for why we’re holding back on the name, you’ll just have to stay tuned because, obviously, Zelda names are kind of important," Trinen told the outlet during an interview.

"Those subtitles… they start to give little bits of hints about maybe what’s going to happen," the Nintendo Treehouse host said. "[Breath of the Wild 2] is going to be shorthand and it’s natural for people to want to find a shorthand way to frame it. We’re still calling it the sequel to Breath of the Wild," Trinen continues, adding that Nintendo isn't fussed about fans using "Breath of the Wild sequel" as the unofficial name for the upcoming game.

It's just another interesting detail surrounding one of the more fascinating games of the past few years. There's so much we don't know about the Breath of the Wild sequel right now and, one could argue, we have more questions than answers about the sequel following yesterday's new trailer reveal at the Nintendo Direct for E3 2021.

To close out the presentation yesterday on June 15, Nintendo producer Eiji Aonuma revealed the new trailer for the Breath of the Wild sequel. In the footage, we glimpsed Link freefalling from the skies above Hyrule, Zelda falling into a very big hole, and the resurrection of what appears to be Calamity Ganon. Aonuma added that the sequel is specifically expanding to encompass the skies above Hyrule, so there's an added element of exploration for the upcoming game.

Finally, a projected release window of 2022 was revealed for the Breath of the Wild sequel. Right now, the sequel could ultimately release at any point during the following year, but it's worth keeping in mind that this is only a targeted release window from Nintendo, and by no means is the highly anticipated sequel guaranteed to launch in this period.

For more on what we spotted in the new footage, head over to our Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel gameplay breakdown for more.