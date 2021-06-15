The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel launches next year in 2022

New The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel footage has been revealed, as well as a 2022 release window.

Earlier today at E3 2021, Nintendo held their blockbuster Nintendo Direct for the showcase, putting out 40 minutes of brand new reveals, gameplay demos, and more. It was during this E3 Nintendo Direct that longtime producer Eiji Aonuma revealed new Breath of the Wild sequel-related footage, while also mentioning that development on the sequel was progressing smoothly over the past two years.

The footage that debuted today showed us a darker Hyrule. We saw shadows creeping across the land we first explored back in 2017, and we also saw mysterious footage of Hyrule Castle lifting up off the ground. This time though, we're exploring the skies above the land itself.

We finally have some solid information to go on surrounding the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It feels like a long time ago that the sequel to the beloved game was first unveiled back in 2018 at E3, and ever since then, we've only had scraps of information to go on, as Nintendo went virtually radio-silent about the highly anticipated game.

Over the past nine months, Nintendo has commented sparingly on the sequel. You might recall that in September 2020, when Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity was unveiled, longtime Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma delivered the news that the sequel to Breath of the Wild would stay a mystery for "a little bit longer." Then, in February 2021, Aonuma again appeared during another presentation to say that development on the sequel was "proceeding smoothly," and asked fans for a little more patience until the full reveal of the sequel.

Now though, that patience has paid off after two years of waiting. Before the sequel arrives though, we've got a smattering of other Legend of Zelda helpings to treat ourselves to, including the Skyward Sword HD remaster launching next month on July 16,

