The latest Animal Crossing: New Horizons commercial may make you cry

A new Animal Crossing: New Horizons commercial speaks the international language of being too busy to hang out IRL, but still making it happen in-game.

We've been spoiled for new details recently, between our Animal Crossing: New Horizons hands-on and 25 things we learned from the Direct presentation and our preview . Tom Nook has even taken over the official Animal Crossing Twitter account to share little snippets of the Deserted Island Getaway Package . This new two-minute commercial from Nintendo Japan spends relatively little time in the game itself - though it does have an exciting little look at the design-creation process - and most of it on the wordless story of a group of friends.

The four friends (who happen to each own one of the four standard Switch Lite colors, including the new Coral color coming in April ) always see each other around town, but the pressures of life never leave them time to hang out. There are a lot of wistful looks and half-smiles, but they finally find the right time and place to get together… in Animal Crossing: New Horizons! The artsy one even makes an in-game portrait of the sporty one as they all gather at a specially prepared event space to cheer her on.

There are cherry blossom trees all around, symbolizing the ephemeral beauty of youth as these friends gather before their busy lives pull them apart once again. Or maybe it's just spring, I dunno.

Like I said before, if you go back to about 0:55 you can take a look at the design interface; it looks like it uses the usual 32x32 grid of pixels, and it shows both a flat preview of the full image as well as what it will look like in-game on a final creation. Just like in New Leaf, you can lay patterns on the ground to gussy up your surroundings, and put several together to create a bigger design. There are also proper tools to lay down paths now, if that's what you're after.