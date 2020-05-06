New The Last of Us 2 story trailer showcases Ellie's thirst for revenge

A new The Last of Us 2 story trailer has been released by Naughty Dog.



The 2 minute trailer brings us a greater look at Ellie's journey of revenge, as well as some of the survivors she'll meet along the way. As you can image, a fair few of them end up on the wrong end of her knife. Check out the full trailer below.

Taking to the PlayStation Blog, creative director Neil Druckmann explained that "this project represents not only years of hard work and passion from everyone here at Naughty Dog, but the continuation of a journey that began with Ellie, Joel, and each of you about seven years ago."



He also went on to tease that "the pace is only going to pick up from here, so keep an eye out for more exciting news as we count the weeks, days, and hours until The Last of Us Part II launches." Could that mean more trailers? If you're anything like us, you're a) avoiding spoilers and b) torn between watching official trailers or waiting for the surprise of going in as blind as possible. Either way, we'll keep you covered on all The Last of Us 2 news as soon as we hear about it.



Finally, Druckmann also re-confirmed that The Last of Us 2 pre-orders are now live again for both physical and digital copies of the game. Druckmann said: "Physical copies will also be available to purchase at launch, but may vary by region and retailer. Check with your local stores to find out more."

Considering how many games that have launched during the coronavirus pandemic have been affected by these sorts of issues, it's no surprise to hear they could also affect The Last of Us 2 when it releases. Still, the good news is that the end of the wait is in sight.