The Kree space cowboy Wraith returns in Web of Venom one-shot preview

One part western, one part Witcher, all parts Marvel Cosmic - Wraith is back in September 9's Web of Venom: Wraith #1.

Venom mastermind Donny Cates is reviving the Annihilation-era alien in a continuation of his recent Guardians of the Galaxy run and also a preamble to his upcoming Venom-centric Marvel event King in Black - with the dark symbiote god Knull as the titular threat.

"Since his appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy, one thing Wraith has made perfectly clear is that he's hunting Knull, the god of the symbiotes," Marvel's description of this one-shot reads. "Now, in the wastelands on the outskirts of the cosmos, he'll have his chance to face him..."

Check out this preview of Web of Venom: Wraith #1, from Cates and artist Guiu Vilanova:

Wraith was originally created in 2007 as part of Marvel's Annihilation event - the same event which revitalized the Guardians of the Galaxy line-up and swagger that inspired the movie. Writer Javier Grillo-Marxuach and artist Kyle Hotz created the enigmatic monochromatic Kree character as a bit of a Clint Eastwood/'Man with No Name' style figure whose parents were killed when he was young and he was left to be raised by bizarre parasite creates called Exolon.

As an adult, Wraith was able to escape - but his Kree physiology was changed, giving him his more unique appearance (and some powers to boot). He's been on a quest to find who murdered his parents, but recently he added a second item to his 'bucket list' - get Knull to rid him of the lingering presence and effects of the Exolon parasites once and for all.

Hotz returns for this Wraith one-shot, drawing the primary cover. Additional covers have been drawn by Juan Jose Ryp and E.M. Gist. Here they are:

Web of Venom: Wraith #1 goes on sale September 9. The King in Black event series is scheduled to debut sometime in December.