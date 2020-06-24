The Joker enjoys popcorn while creating mayhem in Detective Comics #1024 preview

One of Batman's greatest foes may go through a fundamental change in this preview of Detective Comics #1024, with Two-Face suffering at the Joker's hand. But it's not just suffering – Two-Face may find "peace" following his torment by the Joker, but it could come at the cost of his very life.

"In this prelude to 'Batman: The Joker War,' the story of Two-Face reaches its end, and Harvey Dent will at last find peace after decades of schism. But will that peace be in death, or in the chance at a new life?" read's DC's description of the issue. "All along, The Joker has been the puppet master behind the torment of Two-Face, and in this issue, the Clown Prince of Crime definitely knows how to make an entrance! Don’t miss the final battle between Batman, Two-Face, and Lincoln March, with a shocking conclusion that’s sure to split you right in two!"

'The Joker War' will begin in July 21's Batman #95, and focuses on the Clown Prince of Crime enacting a master plan that will change the face of Gotham City as well as how Batman does his job. Running through Batman #100, the highly anticipated story will also introduce new characters such as Punchline, Clownhunter, and Ghost-Maker.

Two-Face has been a key player in recent Detective Comics issues. The most well-known Two-Face, Harvey Dent, was a Gotham district attorney who had half his face irrevocably scarred while prosecuting an organized criminal, which drove him to insanity and a fixation on duality and dual-natures. He's had his face fixed before, but it's never stuck – could this time do the trick?

Detective Comics #1024 is due out July #21 alongside Batman #95.