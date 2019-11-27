Elizabeth Banks to direct and star in Universal’s The Invisible Woman

After Universal’s highly-publicised Dark Universe fell to the wayside thanks to Tom Cruise’s misifre The Mummy reboot, the studio is bringing scary back with a whole new movie. The Invisible Woman, starring and directed by Elizabeth Banks, has now entered production.

News of the upcoming project comes from EW, with the Charlie’s Angels director/writer yet again taking on a dual role, though no release date has yet been given. Deadline goes as far to say it was an “original pitch” by Banks, presumably a spin on the horror classic, The Invisible Man.

You might recall Universal cooking up plans for a ‘Dark Universe’ involving several iconic monsters, including Russell Crowe as Dr Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, Johnny Depp as The Invisible Man, and Javier Bardem as Frankstein’s Monster. However, with The Mummy flopping at the box office, plans were quickly shelved.

While The Invisible Woman (and Paul Feig’s Dark Army, which is also in the works) doesn’t quite herald the return of a fully-fledged, interconnected universe, it’s nice to see that Universal is still planning to unleash a mixture of creatures and creations on to the world.

Confusingly enough, Universal is also releasing The Invisible Man, starring Elizabeth Moss on the run from her deranged ex. Let’s hope audiences see through the odd titling as both 2020’s The Invisible Man and The Invisible Woman could tempt Universal to once again dip into its roster of classic characters in future.

