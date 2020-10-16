The hunt for space gods gets deadly in We Only Find Them When They're Dead #3 preview

Boom! Studios has unveiled an advance look at interior pages from writer Al Ewing and artist Simone Di Meo's creator-owned sci-fi series We Only Find Them When They're Dead #3, which follows a crew of space explorers tracking down a living space god.

As the series title implies, the space Gods at the story's heart have, so far, only been found floating dead in space, where their corpses are harvested for resources. We Only Find Them When They're Dead #3 brings the crew closer to their quarry – but also puts them at great risk.

"Captain Malik and the crew of the Vihaan II are trapped in warp space, as they're pursued by the mysterious government agent Richter," reads Boom! Studio's official synopsis of We Only Find Them When They're Dead #3.

"They have two choices - drop out of warp speed and risk being destroyed by Richter, or stay in warp until their engines explode from overheating," it continues. "Who will survive long enough to discover a living god?"

Just how "godlike" are these space gods? According to Ewing, they're exactly what they sound like – with all the philosophical ramifications that entails.

Personally…I see the gods in the narrative less as big aliens and more as gods, theological beings," Ewing tells Newsarama.

"As we get closer to them, leaving our space and moving into theirs, we get to see that more," he continues. "That's the concept that interests me, I think - using these great science-fiction metaphors for the search for meaning. It feels like part of a tradition of using science fiction to examine these big philosophical questions."

Here's an advance gallery of interior art and the main cover by Di Meo, along with variant covers by artists Toni Infante (Mega Man: Fully Charged, The Red Mother) and Jeff Dekal (Thanos):

We Only Find Them When They're Dead #3 is due out November 11.

