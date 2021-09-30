The Good Life comes to Xbox Game Pass next month with a demo out now

Swery's The Good Life will be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one, and an Xbox-exclusive demo is out now.

Developer White Owls announced earlier today that detective adventure game The Good Life will debut on Xbox Game Pass, when it launches next month on October 15. Additionally, the developer revealed that a demo is out right now on Xbox One, and is available to play via backwards compatibility on both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

During the Steam Next Festival, a demo for The Good Life will also be available for PC players through the storefront starting on October 1. Don't worry about missing out on any demo contents on either Xbox or Steam though, because the demos launching across both platforms are identical to one another.

The Good Life stars New York photographer Naomi, who arrives in the small English town of Rainy Woods. The protagonist is on a mission to discover the truth behind the town that's been labeled the "happiest town in the world," and to accomplish that goal she'll recruit cats and dogs to help her solve various local mysteries.

It's set to be yet another engaging narrative-driven release from the Swery-led developer White Owls, who you might know from previous releases like Deadly Premonition, D4: Dark Dreams Don't Die, or The Missing. White Owls might be based out of Osaka, Japan, but they're settings their sights on the English countryside for The Good Life.

