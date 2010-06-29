The Evolution of Cameron Diaz

When the TV show adaptation finally reached the big screen, it was something of a letdown. The casting of the titular triplet was certainly on the ball, with Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu bringing suitable amounts of sass to the crime-fighting foxes.



Sadly what could have been a fun romp (Bill Murray was Bosley for Chrissakes!) was made unbearable by a totally nonsensical plot, and a wildly uneven tone that just didn't know what to make of the source material.



Blonde bombshell? One saving grace of the film was that it knew how to make the gals look good...