The Elder Scrolls Online's Gates of Oblivion final DLC, Deadlands, is out next month

The final installment of The Elder Scrolls Online's Gates of Oblivion campaign, Deadlands, will release on November 1.

Bethesda announced the news via a year-end celebratory livestream, confirming Deadlands will be coming to PC/Mac and Stadia on November 1. PlayStation and Xbox players have to wait a couple of extra weeks until it releases for them on November 16.

You can see it in action below, where the ESO team delves into the new DLC’s story, characters, and zone:

The end of the year-long DLC campaign will reportedly boast a 20-hour finale, plus The Burn, which features “molten rivers, flame-infused beasts and towering metal spires”, and the stormy The Sever. We'll also be able to visit Fargrave, a "mystical desert metropolis" in which you craft new gear and meet merchants from which you can buy and sell goods.

If you've been away for a while, don't forget that ESO now boasts a new Companion system that enables players to take on new challenges, safe in the knowledge they have a sidekick to keep them company.

"I think we've learned a lot over the years," creative director Rich Lambert told us earlier this year . "And one of the main, recurring themes that we've heard from players, especially our more hardcore Elder Scrolls people, is people are scary. And there's some content that they aren't necessarily comfortable within a large group, but they would do with a couple of close, trusted friends. And so the beauty of this system and one of my hopes is, you know, you and a buddy could go and do four-player dungeons because you have two companions to help you out."

According to a games industry insider, The Elder Scrolls 6 is reportedly "planned" as an Xbox exclusive.

Given Microsoft acquired Bethesda and its parent company last year, that's unlikely to come as a surprise to anyone, not least because Xbox boss Phil Spencer has also suggested that Elder Scrolls 6 may be an Xbox exclusive , while PlayStation's Jim Ryan has previously hinted that he doesn't know whether Starfield and Elder Scrolls are coming to PS5 .

That doesn't necessarily mean it'll be a console exclusive, though – a PC release is still very likely – but some are speculating that Microsoft may be hoping to release The Elder Scrolls 6 on PC and Xbox Series X /S and not come to Xbox One. All we can do is wait and see, eh?