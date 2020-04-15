The Cooking Mama: Cookstar drama just keeps getting spicier

The creator of the Cooking Mama franchise is threatening to sue the chef pants off the Cooking Mama: Cookstar publisher. Why? Because Office Create, the company behind the cooking sim series, says it cancelled the Nintendo Switch game due to quality concerns - but the publisher (Planet Entertainment LLC) went ahead and released it anyway.

According to an official statement from Office Create, Planet's build "failed to meet the standards that our customers expect and deserve." Despite this, the publisher released Cooking Mama: Cookstar "without addressing all of the rejections and without Office Create's approval." As Paul Hollywood would say, the build was underdone. And the cherry on top of the messed-up sundae? Office Create reports that the publisher has been promoting an upcoming, unlicensed European release of Cooking Mama: Cookstar on PS4.

Cooking Mama: Cookstar has been marinating in controversy for quite some time - as Kotaku writes, it temporarily appeared on the Switch eShop in March before disappearing hours later. Physical copies were nearly impossible to find, and there was a rumor that Cookstar was using the Switch's processing power to mine cryptocurrency. Very spicy stuff.

As of March 30, Office Create terminated its license with Planet due to its "intentional material breach of the contract" but Planet refuses to shut down the kitchen. In fact, it's reportedly still advertising and selling the "unauthorized" version of Cooking Mama: Cookstar. The mother company of Cooking Mama is "evaluating all legal action." You know what they say… if you can't take the heat, don't make an unauthorized version of a copyrighted game series.