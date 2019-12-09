The Conjuring 3 is called The Devil Made Me Do It, and it releases next year

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is the next entry in the acclaimed Conjuring series, and it's coming September 2020. We also know it'll star franchise veterans Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as the paranormal-investigating duo Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Warner Bros. updated The Conjuring series' website with new info revealing the newest entry's title, release window, logo, and official synopsis.

"'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they’d ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense."

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Warner Bros. also unveiled footage from The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It at the Sao Paulo Expo (via Deadline ), confirming that the plot will once again center around the Warrens' experience in the paranormal research field. This time around, we'll see the Warrens take on the infamous case of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, who murdered his landlord and was later sentenced on manslaughter charges. The film will be directed by Michael Chaves, who most recently helmed The Curse of La Llorona, another horror film set in the Conjuring universe.