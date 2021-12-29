A classic Star Wars character returned in The Book of Boba Fett and fans are loving it

I hope you’re ready for a certain song to be playing in your head for the rest of the day. You might have missed it, but The Book of Boba Fett’s premiere on Disney Plus features a surprise cameo from an original Star Wars trilogy character.

No, you weren’t seeing things. As Boba Fett walked into Garsa Fwip’s establishment, viewers were met with a few familiar faces and a certain catchy riff: it’s the Max Rebo Band, and they’re playing a remix of the Cantina Theme. Classic.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

"The light of my life has returned," said one Star Wars fan on Twitter. That delight was shared elsewhere, with another viewer saying, "Max Rebo, my king, I’ve missed you." Others are full of praise for the return, saying the moment was "one of the best scenes" from the first episode.

"Honestly who really cares about Boba Fett, my boy Max Rebo is in this," was another tongue-in-cheek response to the brief cameo. "The Max Rebo Band is back to save the music industry," exclaimed one fan. They’re not wrong. The Cantina Theme (Rebo’s Version) absolutely slaps.

The band leader’s cult appeal has persisted since his iconic appearance in Return of the Jedi. While the character has appeared or been referenced in various Star Wars side projects since then, this is Rebo’s first big live-action encore since his debut. We had assumed the band had called it quits by now – or worse – since Jabba’s barge crash.

With Jennifer Beals’ Garsa Fwip potentially having a role to play in The Book of Boba Fett’s future, we can’t rule out another appearance from our boy Rebo. Play it again, Max.

What's next in a galaxy far, far away? Here's our guide to all of the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows you need to know about.