The best character in Epic's cancelled MOBA finds new life in rhythm FPS BPM: Bullets Per Minute

BPM: Bullets Per Minute is a rhythm-powered first-person shooter that's rad as hell, and it features a surprising character rescued from the ashes of Epic Games' cancelled MOBA Paragon.

Blast baddies to the beat of a sweeping rock score when BPM: Bullets Per Minute launches on 5th October

This tweet from PlayStation Europe opens with an appearance from the character formerly known as Sevarog, also known as the best solo laner there ever was. A towering wraith capable of rooting enemies in place and knocking them to kingdom come with a giant hammer, Sevarog always deserved better than to ride Paragon's sinking ship to the bottom of the sea (also known as a publicly available asset bin), so we're thrilled to see developer Awe Interactive put his memorable design to good use. BPM even preserved his adaptive appearance by giving him dynamic shoulder pauldrons. You love to see it.

Bullets Per Minute is basically an arcade shooter in the vein of Doom Eternal that plays by the rules of Crypt of the Necrodancer. Shooting, jumping, dodging, and reloading are deliberately tied to the beat of the game's rock opera soundtrack, and so are the actions of enemies. As a result, BPM quickly becomes a bloody synchronized dance featuring procedurally generated dungeons, dozens of items and weapons, and 10 different playable characters. It's just a carefully orchestrated mash of guns, music, and monsters – the perfect home for Sevarog, who crashed many team fights and shut down many ranged carries in his previous life.

BPM: Bullets Per Minute will arrive on PS4 and Xbox One October 5, and it's out on PC now.