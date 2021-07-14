The Batman screenwriter asks "What if Batman was real?" in new comic book series

Batman: The Imposter is a new three-issue prestige format limited series launching in October its publisher DC calls a "unique vision" and "a new and different look at Gotham's guardian as he begins his war on crime."

Judging by the cover the series will be part of DC's Black Label imprint, although the publisher doesn't mention it specifically in the announcement.

Batman: The Imposter #1 cover by Andrea Sorrentino (Image credit: DC)

The series will examine Batman through the lens of trying to make him seem as real as possible.

According to the publisher, the October 12 day and date launch in print and digital will be matched by "localized print" versions of the series in 13 territories - pain, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, Italy, France, Russia, the Czech Republic, Poland, Japan, South Korea, Turkey, and Argentina.

DC has already announced the series will be collected in a hardcover format on February 22, 2022.

Batman: The Imposter is written by film director and screenwriter Mattson Tomlin. DC lists his credits as Project Power and Little Fish in its announcement but somewhat interestingly doesn't even mention Tomlin is credited by IMDB and sources like the Hollywood Reporter as a screenwriter for The Batman, director Matt Reeves reboot starring Robert Pattinson that opens on March 4, 2022.

Warner Bros.'s own production notes only list Reeves as the film's sole screenwriter.

Batman: The Imposter is illustrated by Andrea Sorrentino, who has cut his Gotham City teeth on Batman-related titles like writer Jeff Lemire's Joker: Killer Smile and Batman: The Smile Killer.

DC says Sorrentino has created a "gritty, hard-boiled version of Gotham City, where every punch leaves a broken bone and every action has consequences far, far beyond Batman’s imagination!"

Batman: The Imposter #1 variant cover by Lee Bermejo (Image credit: DC)

The story takes place early in Batman's career during the first year or so, but the new Dark Knight is seeing the positive results of his war on crime. Which of course, makes him the enemy of some very powerful players in Gotham City, who doesn't like what Batman is doing to upset their plans.

"…and it seems one of them has a plan to neutralize him," reads DC's description.

But sort of in the spirit of some of the opening scenes of The Dark Knights, there's a second Batman seemingly inspired by Bruce Wayne and this other Batman has "no qualms about murdering criminals, live and on tape."

"With the entire might of the Gotham City Police Department and Gothamss rich and powerful coming down on his head, Batman must find this imposter and somehow clear his name," continues DC's description. "But how can you prove your innocence from behind a mask?

"As a lifelong Batman fan, putting my spin on Gotham City has been a dream come true," says Tomlin. "Taking the question of 'What if Batman was real?' as far as narratively possible conjured incredible potential that hasn't recently been explored in the comics. Batman: The Imposter treats Bruce Wayne and the people around him as tragically flawed and vividly real, with the obstacles Batman faces coming from a reality that closely mirrors our own."

Sorrentino will provide the cover to Batman: The Imposter #1 with a variant cover by Lee Bermejo.

Check out a preview of Sorrentino's interior art in our gallery.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: DC)

