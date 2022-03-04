The Batman Easter eggs: the 21 biggest DC references

There are a *ton* of The Batman Easter eggs. The film clocks in at a whopping two hours and 56 minutes, which means there's a lot to take in.

With a complex storyline that twists and turns through riddles and conspiracies galore, you might be so caught up in the goings-on that some major DC references passed you by completely. But that's where we come in. We've rounded up the 20 biggest The Batman Easter eggs for the full rundown of all the DC references and shoutouts in the movie.

Of course, it goes without saying – major The Batman spoilers ahead! Turn back now if you haven't seen the film… and if you have, scroll on for the complete guide to every DC reference you missed in The Batman.

The best The Batman Easter eggs

Halloween

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

The Batman takes place over the course of one week that stretches from October 31st to November 6th. Halloween, naturally, is a significant date for the Caped Crusader – there's the obvious parallel with The Long Halloween by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, a comic book that influenced the movie, and the 2015 video game Batman: Arkham Knight takes place across one Halloween night.

Vengeance

(Image credit: Warner Bros./DC)

When some criminals ask Batman just who he is, the Dark Knight responds: "I'm vengeance." He's not the only incarnation of the vigilante to say such a thing. In Batman: The Animated Series, the Caped Crusader famously shouts: "I am vengeance! I am the night! I am Batman!" That's quite the catchphrase.

Casebook

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Bruce Wayne keeps track of his progress against crime in a diary titled The Gotham Project, and the narration near the beginning of the movie turns out to be the vigilante's thoughts as put down in his journal. In Grant Morrison's The Black Casebook, Batman also keeps a record of his cases. No one can accuse the Dark Knight of not being diligent...

Batphone

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

After figuring out Riddler is targeting Bruce Wayne, Batman races back to the Manor to try and prevent catastrophe. As he goes, he calls Alfred from the Batmobile, and an old fashioned phone with lights is shown ringing in the Manor. In the '60s TV series starring Adam West, Batman has a bright red Batphone that links him and the GCPD.

Batarang

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

There was much speculation about the Batsuit when we first saw it, with people fascinated by what was going on with the symbol on the chest. As it turns out, the bat-symbol is in fact a Batarang – one of Batman's most famous tools – that can be removed and slotted back into place. Handy.

No guns or killing

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Batman in the comics has long been anti-gun, and strictly adheres to a no-kill rule. Other big-screen incarnations of the Dark Knight have played fast and loose with these principles, but this Batman explicitly says he's against guns, and noticeably doesn't kill a soul in the entire film.

Batman: Year One

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

In The Batman, while fighting for her life, Catwoman scratches Falcone's face with her long nails. A similar thing happens in the comic book Batman: Year One by Frank Miller, which the movie takes inspiration from – in a fight, Catwoman inflicts three scratches on Falcone's cheek. Ouch.

Sal Maroni

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Carmine Falcone isn't the only Gotham crime boss who's important to the plot of The Batman. Sal Maroni is also mentioned and casts a shadow over the events of the movie – and he's a significant figure in the comic books, too. He's the man who turned Harvey Dent into Two-Face by throwing acid on him during a trial.

The Iceberg Lounge

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Catwoman works at the Penguin's club, named The Iceberg Lounge. That has been the villain's lair of choice in Bat-history for some time, first appearing in Detective Comics in 1995, and popping up regularly ever since.

Blackgate Prison

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, Penguin tells Falcone to enjoy his night in Blackgate. That's a familiar location in the Bat-verse, and is the maximum security facility that all the worst criminals end up locked inside – besides Arkham, that is.

Arkham

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Arkham State Hospital is the ultimate destination of the Riddler – and where he meets an unlikely new ally. The institution is usually known as Arkham Asylum in other Batman media. The Arkham family also factor into the plot of The Batman with a connection to the Waynes.

Hush

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The reporter investigating the Waynes' past is named Edward Elliott, which is a possible connection to Tommy Elliott, AKA the villain Hush. If that connection seems a little tenuous, the words "Hush money" flash up on screen as the Riddler's plot is unraveled. Plus, the mastermind behind Hush's scheme in the comic book story named after the villain – by Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee – is none other than the Riddler. The stage could be set for Hush to debut in a potential sequel.

Thomas Wayne

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Falcone tells Bruce that his father Thomas requested Edward Elliott be (fatally) dealt with before Martha Wayne's history could be exposed. While Alfred pushes back on that explanation, the suspicious connection between Thomas and the crime boss shares similarities with the plot of the Batman: The Telltale Series video game, which involves Thomas and Falcone working together with Mayor Hill. The Waynes' are murdered as a result. Alfred knew about Thomas' shady dealings, too, but kept it all a secret from Bruce, just like in the movie.

No Man's Land

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

In The Batman, Gotham faces major carnage when the Riddler blows up the sea wall and the ocean rushes in. The city has endured a natural disaster before in the No Man's Land comic book, which sees mass destruction after a huge earthquake. Gotham becomes a wasteland, and its territory falls into the hands of criminals, who divide the broken city. Luckily, the city doesn't suffer quite so badly in The Batman.

Zero Year

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

As far as natural disasters go, another happens in the comic book storyline Zero Year, which sees the Riddler flood Gotham and take control of the city. To turn the power back on, Batman has to attach an electrode to himself and use his heartbeat to get things running. In the movie, Bruce cuts an electric wire with his Batarang to shut off the power and save the people in the waters below, which gives him an almighty electric shock.

Venom

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

No, not the Marvel superhero.

Batman is injured during the final showdown with the Riddler copycats, and, to save Catwoman's life, injects himself with some kind of green substance that gets him all fired up. It's impossible to tell, but that liquid could well be Venom, the drug that gives Bane his super strength – or it could be adrenaline. Let's be real, though, there's no way they had a green liquid substance in such a crucial moment that's not got something more going on behind the scenes.

Robin

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

We first see Batman in brutal action going up against a group of criminals with their faces painted. One member of the gang, though, is more reluctant than the others, and is spared a beatdown by Batman. The actor playing that character is Jay Lycurgo, who plays Tim Drake – AKA the third Robin – in the HBO Max series Titans.

Blüdhaven

(Image credit: The Batman)

At the end of the movie, Catwoman says she's relocating, and might go to Blüdhaven. In the comics, that city is practically on Gotham's doorstep – and it's the city the first Robin, Dick Grayson, patrols after becoming his own hero named Nightwing.

Court of Owls

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

The Riddler leaves his ciphers for Batman in greeting cards addressed to him, and the first one features an owl on the front. That may not seem all that significant, but in the comics, the Court of Owls is a sinister group controlling Gotham from behind the scenes – and their symbol is, naturally, an owl.

Rat with wings

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Much is made of the mysterious winged rat in the film, which eventually turns out to be Falcone. As part of the chase, Riddler directs Batman to the rata alada website, which you can actually visit: visit https://www.rataalada.com/. In fact, you can even try your hand at some riddles while you're there.

If you're stuck for answers, they are: "Mask," "Renewal," and "Confusion."

The Joker

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Yep, in case you missed it, that mysterious Arkham prisoner maniacally laughing with the Riddler is none other than the Joker. Barry Keoghan, best known for playing Druig in Eternals, is the latest actor to step into the Clown Prince of Crime's shoes – though it remains to be seen if he'll be back and terrorizing Gotham in a hypothetical sequel…

For even more on The Batman check out our guides to:

If you're all caught up on The Batman, check out our guide to the all of 2022's major movie release dates for everything else the year has in store for us.