The Adam Project ending explained: your biggest questions answered

The Adam Project ending somehow manages to pack in both sci-fi mayhem and heart-warming family moments that'll bring a tear to your eye.

The film focuses on Ryan Reynolds' titular Adam, who travels back in time on the trail of his missing wife, Laura (Zoe Saldaña). In the past, he meets his younger self (Walker Scobell), and both Adams end up going back in time again – where they encounter their late father, Louis (Mark Ruffalo).

In all the action and trips through time, it's easy to lose track of exactly what is going on. But that's where we come in. We've grouped together the most burning questions you're likely to have about the movie's finale, from how exactly time travel works in the film to the evil plans Maya Sorian (Catherine Keener) has up her sleeve. So, to get all your questions on The Adam Project ending answered, scroll on – and, of course, major spoilers ahead.

The Adam Project ending explained

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Adam Project picks up with adult Adam – Big Adam – travelling back in time to 2022. That's an accidental destination, though: he was aiming for 2018, because he's on the hunt for his missing wife Laura. In 2022, he meets his younger self (Young Adam) and they're soon joined by Laura, who gets them out of a tight spot fighting against some armed forces from the future who are after Big Adam.

Laura takes the Adams to her cabin, where she's been staying for the last four years. She was stranded in 2018 after travelling back to investigate an anomaly in the time jet records, where someone returned from 2018 with no trace of anyone ever going back. That person turns out to be Maya Sorian, the business partner of Adam's father Louis. She went back in time to give her younger self some tips to amass her wealth and gain control of time travel in the future, and, because she altered the time stream, the trip doesn't show up in the records. Sorian then tries to kill Laura in 2018, but doesn't succeed, so Laura ends up stuck in the past.

Sorian's forces soon arrive to the cabin, and Laura sends both Adams away. Big Adam is distraught, but Laura tells him they'll find each other again. She stays behind and stages her last stand – and this time Sorian really does kill her as the Adams escape together.

Both Adams then travel back to 2018 to find Louis, who had theorized that time travel via wormholes would be possible, and created a magnetic particle accelerator he called the Adam Project as part of his work. The Adams try to enlist Louis' help, but he's reluctant to get involved because doing so would mess with time, which is something he's very much against doing.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Louis eventually decides to join them after a chat with their mother Ellie (Jennifer Garner), though, and tells Big Adam that his plan to destroy the magnetic particle accelerator won't work – he needs to take out ISPCA (that's Infinitely Shifting Plasma Containing Algorithm). Louis designed the algorithm to stabilise the wormholes, and it's this equation that makes time travel possible. The algorithm exists on a hard drive in the accelerator, which they need to destroy to stop time travel from being invented.

Sorian isn't going to go quietly, though, and both adult and younger Sorian arrive, with Young Adam as the older Sorian's hostage. As Young Adam escapes her, a bullet breaks the protective casing around the accelerator, and all hell breaks loose as every magnetic object in the area is sucked towards the machine.

Eventually, the Adams and Louis end up held at gunpoint by Sorian. She fires at Louis, but the bullet is dragged into the accelerator because of its magnetic core. On its way, it drives straight through Younger Sorian, fatally wounding her, and so killing Older Sorian too.

The Adams and Louis then escape before the accelerator is completely sealed off, and head back home, their work complete. But, when both Adams try to warn their father of his impending death, Louis doesn't want to hear it, as no one has a right to change the future. The trio have a very emotional group hug after Louis tells Big Adam how much he loves him, and then Louis reassures Young Adam that he'll be okay. The three of them head outside for a game of catch, before both Adams are returned to their fixed time – so 2022 for Young Adam, and 2050 for Big Adam.

Back where they belong, Young Adam hugs his mother, rectifying one of his older counterpart's biggest regrets. Big Adam, meanwhile, sees Laura for the first time in an echo of their original meeting, meaning the couple found each other again after all.

What is the Adam Project?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Not just the title of the movie, the Adam Project refers to the magnetic particle accelerator that wreaks havoc at the end of the film, which is part of Louis' work that eventually leads to the creation of time travel. As he explains to both Adams, Louis theorized that "with a powerful enough pulse, we could generate utilitarian wormholes in space." In simple terms, that basically means portals that take you from one point in time to another.

As for why Big Adam doesn't remember the events of the film (since he meets his younger self in the past, he should technically have those memories in the future), it's explained that, when a person returns to their fixed time, their memories reconcile with whatever happened in the past. So, Big Adam will remember his jaunt to the past only when he returns to the future at the end of the movie.

But what exactly is a person's fixed time? Well, that's also explained. According to Big Adam, a person only belongs in one place in time on a quantum level. So, everyone has an anchor point on the timeline where they should be – as seen at the end, where both Adams shift back to where they belong once time travel is destroyed.

Is there a multiverse in The Adam Project?

(Image credit: Netflix)

There is not a multiverse in The Adam Project. Young Adam asks his older counterpart whether such a thing exists, and is swiftly shot down with "my god, we watched too many movies." As explained above, time travel works via wormholes and quantum fixed time – which doesn't sound that much stranger than a multiverse, really.

When is The Adam Project set?

(Image credit: Skydance Media)

This is a weird one, because The Adam Project is set across three different time periods – the film starts off in 2050 with Big Adam trying to escape with a stolen plane. He accidentally crashes into 2022, which is where he meets Young Adam. Together, both Adams travel back again to 2018 to meet their father, which is where (or when) the final showdown with Sorian takes place.

From there, both Adams are returned to the correct time period – though Big Adam is shown meeting Laura again in the future, which should technically be the past if he's returned to 2050. Did he arrive a few years earlier than he should have, or is his fixed time somehow earlier than 2050? The answer is unclear, but it's safe to say Big Adam is very much in the future by then.

Why does Adam travel back in time? What is wrong with the future?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Big Adam travels back in time to find his wife, Laura. She's missing somewhere in the past, though the official explanation is that her jet broke up on re-entry. Adam knows this isn't true, though, so sets off in search of her, and discovers that Sorian has been meddling with time.

As for the future, Big Adam tells Young Adam that 2050 is The Terminator on a good day – so a disaster, basically. What exactly is wrong with the future is left to our imagination, though, but it's clear that Sorian is using time travel for her own nefarious purposes. As Big Adam explains, after Louis died, Sorian got rich off his technology, "bought the right people," and took exclusive control over time – and she went back to 2018 to give herself some tips to make it all possible.

Why does Adam end up in 2022?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Big Adam's arrival in 2022 is an accident – he was aiming for 2018, which is where Laura vanished. He goes back again to 2018 with Young Adam in tow to find their father.

What happens to Zoe Saldaña's Laura?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Laura gets stuck in 2018 after travelling back after a time jet is shown to have returned from that year in the flight logs, but there's no record of anyone ever going back in the first place. This turns out to be Sorian's trip to the past, which doesn't show up in those records because she changed the time stream, thereby altering the future the jet left from. Sorian sabotages Laura's plane, but she survives, and waits it out for four long years until she can reunite with Adam.

The reunion is short-lived, though, because Sorian and her backup soon arrive to the cabin Laura has been hiding in. Laura keeps them occupied while the Adams escape in their jet, bound for 2018. Laura makes a defiant last stand, but is killed by Sorian after the Adams get away.

Before Big Adam leaves, though, Laura tells him that she knows he'll find her again, so all hope is not lost.

Do Laura and Adam reunite in the future?

(Image credit: Netflix)

After Laura is killed in 2022, her future love story with Big Adam is thrown into jeopardy. Luckily, her belief that they'd find each other proves true. At the end of the film, we see the couple meet again at a lecture Laura has mistakenly arrived to late, which is how they first met in the original timeline. That means their love story should be back on track. Yay for a happy ending!

Who killed Louis and does he survive in the end?

(Image credit: Netflix)

You'd be forgiven for thinking Sorian might have arranged to have Louis killed as part of her big plans to take control of time travel. That theory is swiftly shot down by the fact that stopping Sorian and killing her in the past doesn't seem to have spared Louis' life, though.

In fact, the Adams try to warn their father of his impending death, but he doesn't want to hear about it because no one – not even them – has the right to change the future. Tragically, it looks like his death really is just a random accident that's unavoidable if the trio want to stop meddling with time.

What is Sorian's plan?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Laura guesses that Sorian travelled back to 2018, when the magnetic particle accelerator went live, to give her past self some tips about the future and put herself in the position of being powerful enough to control time travel. When Sorian travels back to see herself in the past for the second time, as seen in the movie, she also makes reference to the government potentially taking her company from her – and says she fixed a future where she'd been forgotten.

Laura notices the anomaly in the flight records caused by Sorian's trip and goes back to investigate. She's almost killed for her efforts, then gets stranded in the past – and does get killed by Sorian for real while helping the Adams escape.

But, Sorian fails to prevent the Adams from destroying time travel at the source, so all her schemes are for nothing in the end.

How do Adam and Louis defeat Sorian?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Big Adam, Young Adam, and Louis team up to take on Sorian and stop her plans. They go to the company headquarters to destroy the magnetic particle accelerator, with Big Adam and Louis heading inside, while Young Adam uses some remote tech outside to take on the bad guys.

But, Sorian ends up getting hold of Young Adam, and threatens his life to stop Louis and Big Adam from shutting down the accelerator and taking the algorithm that makes time travel possible. Young Adam knocks the gun away, though, and the bullet hits the accelerator – and that's when chaos ensues.

Everything magnetic starts getting sucked towards the machine, and a fight breaks out. In the end, both Sorians end up squaring off with both Adams and Louis at gunpoint. Older Sorian pulls the trigger, but she forgets a crucial detail: the broken accelerator, and the bullet's magnetic core. The bullet is pulled towards the machine, and the path is straight through Younger Sorian. This kills her, which means her older self dies too. The perils of time travel…

Why do both Adams go back to their own timeline?

(Image credit: Netflix)

The jump back to 2018 is the last trip through time that both Adams are able to make in their jet, but both of them are transported back where they belong anyway. That's because time travel was destroyed in the past – so both of them go back to their fixed times, since they now technically never had the capability to time travel in the first place.

How do the Adams have time to play catch with Louis?

(Image credit: Netflix)

There really isn't a solid answer to why both Adams don't immediately return to the correct timeline, especially as, since time travel is destroyed in the past, they shouldn't be there at all, because how did they travel back in the first place? "It probably takes a while for 30 years of changed time to sort itself out," Big Adam says, which is as good an explanation as any.

The catch scene is a sweet call back to Young Adam reminding Big Adam that their dad always made time to play catch with them, and we probably shouldn't think about it too hard beyond how heart warming the moment is after all the trouble the trio have been through. Let's leave it at "aww."

The Adam Project is streaming on Netflix now.