Terrifying 1993 Super Mario Bros. movie shoots to the top of Amazon's sales charts

The live-action Super Mario Bros. movie from 1993 has clawed its way to the top of Amazon's sales chart following the upcoming animated movie's bombshell casting reveal.

If you missed the internet earthquake from last week, Nintendo recently revealed that its new animated Super Mario Bros. movie will star Chris Pratt as Mario, Jack Black as Bowser, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong. There are some other big names in the cast too, and it all sent the internet into a tizzy. Now, with months still to go before the animated Mario movie's 2022 premiere, people are looking for something, anything, to sate their appetite, and they've turned to one of the most bizarre products of the '90s.

As reported by Business Insider, 1993's live-action Super Mario Bros. movie appeared at the top of Amazon's video sales chart yesterday, usurping recent blockbusters Fast and Furious 9 and Zack Snyder's Justice League. At the time of writing, the Super Mario Bros. movie is ranked third behind F9 on Blu-Ray and DVD, but that's still highly impressive for a 28-year-old video game adaptation, not to mention one that's taken so much heat from critics and fans alike.

If you haven't seen the '90s Mario movie, well, it's an experience. The Mario Bros., played by Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo, live in a world split into two dimensions by the meteor that killed all the dinosaurs 65 million years ago. Dennis Hopper players Bowser, but he's not called Bowser, he's called King Koopa, and he's a cross between a T-rex and a human, and... you know what, how about you just watch the movie? You can check out the Morton Jankel Cut, which adds about 20 minutes of new footage, on Internet Archive.

