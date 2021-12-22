Marvel teases a possible Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover in 2022

Marvel seems to be teasing a first-of-its-kind Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles/Marvel Comics crossover coming in March.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-creator Kevin Eastman will be writing and drawing a story in March 23's Elektra: Black, White & Blood #4 anthology. In this upcoming short, Eastman will be turning "Hell's Kitchen into his playground", referring to Daredevil (and Elektra's) New York City neighborhood.

Elektra: Black, White & Blood #4 cover (Image credit: Peach Momoko (Marvel Comics))

Marvel even slips in a homage to the TMNT, saying the story will be "as radical as you'd expect! Cowabunga! Let's get pizza!"

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were created as a tongue-in-cheek parody of superhero comics such as Marvel Comics' Daredevil, and with this one the Turtles' co-creator is coming full circle by getting on Daredevil's turf. It remains unclear if it's 'just' Eastman, or if he's bringing the Turtles with him.

Eastman and TMNT co-creator Peter Laird originally conceived the Pizza-loving turtles as existing in the same universe as Daredevil - that's right, the Marvel U. In the seminal 1984 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1, the 'ooze' that mutated the turtles into their TMNT selves was revealed to have been the same chemical that stuck a young Matt Murdock in his eyes, blinding him and giving him his superhuman powers.

The name of the Turtles' mentor, Splinter, is even connected to Daredevil - it's meant as a take-off of Daredevil's mentor, Stick. And whereas Daredevil commonly fought ninjas known as the Hand, the Turtles' ninja adversaries were the Foot.

Eastman's Elektra short will be his second Marvel story ever, following his Marvel Comics interior debut in February 2021's King-Size Conan #1 anthology.

