James Gunn's The Suicide Squad may include Taika Waititi

James Gunn's take on DC's ragtag band of anti-heroes may be adding a certain New Zealand national treasure to the mix. According to Deadline , Taika Waititi (director, actor, and excellent shirt-wearer) is reportedly in talks to join the film's impressive roster, though there's nary a whisper about what part he'll take up.

As we reported in March, Gunn's film will be called The Suicide Squad and is not a sequel to 2016's David Ayer-directed Suicide Squad, even though some of the cast from that film will return. Reprising their roles are Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Amanda Walker, Joel Kinnamen as Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang. Warner Bros. hired Gunn to write and direct the film after he was fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 . He's since been reinstated , but The Suicide Squad will enter production before the third movie in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

Joining the already-established members of the Squad are Nathan Fillion and Idris Elba in unknown roles, David Dasmalchian (Kurt from Ant-Man) as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee (The Sarah Silverman Series) as King Shark, German actor and DJ Flula Borg in an undisclosed role, and newcomer Daniela Melchior, who's playing Ratcatcher.

Deadline also reports that there will be a table reading for The Suicide Squad on September 11, with production set to start on August 23. The film is due to release in theaters August 6, 2021.

We've no idea who Taika Waititi may be playing, but if it's based on his filmography, it'll likely be irreverent and hilarious. From his goofy vampire Viago in What We Do in the Shadows to Korg the pile of rocks in Thor: Ragnarok to his upcoming stint as erm, Hitler, in Jojo Rabbit, Waititi always gives us gold.