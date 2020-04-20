Switch is getting Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega Mix this May

The Hatsune Miku rhythm game series is coming to Switch next month with the release of Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega Mix on May 15.

Sega confirmed the release date today alongside a new gameplay trailer. If you're familiar with Hatsune Miku games, Project Diva Mega Mix will look familiar, which makes sense since it's largely a celebration of previous games and songs. However, the Switch exclusive is packing 10 new songs, special Joy-Con inputs in the form of Mix Mode, a T-shirt designer, and most obviously, totally updated art which goes for a sleeker, cel-shaded anime look.

The base game features 100 songs, Sega says, including "a selection of songs never-before-seen in the Project DIVA series." You can preview the full song list on the game's website. It will also receive six DLC packs with six songs apiece. You can get the game and all the DLC songs for $60, while the base game itself goes for $40. Pre-ordering the game will also get you four theme songs from previous Hatsune Miku Project Diva games, pushing the total song list to 140 tracks.

While you're checking out the song list, why not mosey on over to the Nintendo eShop and download the free demo for Project Diva Mega Mix? This is the first Hatsune Miku game on Switch, so I imagine fans will be interested to see how it plays.