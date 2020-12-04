Swamp Thing gets new DC ongoing series

As Newsarama previously reported, despite it taking place in the future of DC continuity, readers can expect a lot of creative and editorial carryover when the main DC continuity titles return in March . Now a couple of weeks before their March 2021 solicitations are due, the publisher has begun revealing what their line-up is going to look like and sure enough, a Future State title will precede a new ongoing series by the same creative team but set in current continuity.

(Image credit: DC)

During their virtual Future State: Justice League panel Friday at CCXP, DC announced writer Ram V and artist Mike Perkins will re-team and launch a new Swamp Thing ongoing series in March - the character's first since Scott Snyder launched an ongoing series for 2011's 'New 52,' which lasted 40 issues after writer Charles Soule took over the series with issue #19.

The character's last title was the 2016 six-issue limited series by Swamp Thing's co-creator Len Wein and artist Kelley Jones.

The new Swamp Thing series will join Joëlle Jones's Wonder Girl starring a younger version of Future State Wonder Woman's Yara Flor as the first titles revealed for DC's returning (but not rebooted) line.



DC has also revealed James Tynion IV and artist Jorge Jimenez will also return to the ongoing Batman title and Tynion has a second Batman-related title with artist Guillem March in the works.

