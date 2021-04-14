Surprise sequel Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals picks up 5 years after the first game

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals is coming to Nintendo Switch and PC this year, as developer Night School Studio announced at today's Nintendo Indie World showcase.

"Five years after the events of Oxenfree, Riley returns to her hometown of Camena to investigate mysterious radio signals," the game's newly minted Steam page reads. "What she finds is more than she bargained for." In a tweet , Nintendo of America described the sequel as "a supernatural coming of age story" where you "communicate with other-worldly entities." Yeah, that sounds about right.

The original Oxenfree was actually released just over five years ago, and it seems the in-game story has kept up with the times. It made waves in the adventure game community upon release and even managed to attract other fans as a standout supernatural thriller. Without wishing to spoil, you basically open a ghost rift and everything goes to hell in a handbasket.

At first blush, Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals seems to be following a similar structure. The brief announcement trailer shows yet more creepy markings and partially manifested supernatural beings. Most tellingly, we get a shot of another portal tearing a hole in our reality. I'm assuming that we either had a good reason to open this one after what happened the first time, or we were helpless to watch this portal appear on its own. Whatever the case, this can't be good. Oxenfree was never a particularly chipper game, and if anything, the sequel looks and sounds even heavier so far.