Surprise! A new GRID racer is coming this year

As we said in 2013, GRID 2 is a pretty darn good racing game, but even it doesn't have a patch on GRID: Autosport , which delivered incredible AI and visuals for the time - that time being 2014. GRID's been dormant ever since, but as series developer Codemasters announced today, it will be resurrected on September 13, 2019 with a new entry simply titled GRID.

At this stage, we don't know much else about the next GRID. As you'd expect, its reveal trailer features a lot of expensive cars going very fast. The official blurb from Codemasters isn't especially enlightening either: "Take your place in the GRID World Series and fight in thrilling wheel-to-wheel battles with the most iconic and desirable race cars - current and classic, from GT through Touring and Muscle to Stock and Super Modifieds -and in some of the world’s most iconic locations."

That being said, we can infer a few things. It might be a benign visual effect, but the rewind motif in the reveal trailer makes me think the undo feature from the original game is also making a comeback in GRID 2019. That reminds me, the first game was technically called Race Driver: GRID, so I guess we don't have to do the whole reboot title thing like we did with Doom, God of War , Tomb Raider, and countless other games that have nothing but scorn for filing systems.

Codemasters has also drummed up the importance of decision-driven races in the new GRID. I'm especially intrigued by the mention of "rivalries, teammates, and a nemesis driver who will all either try to help or hinder your progress." For the part of the nemesis driver, I'm envisioning Blue from Pokemon, but with cars instead of Pokemon and a racing helmet instead of stupid hair. In any case, we're getting more GRID, and I can't complain about that.