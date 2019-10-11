Support International Day of the Girl with these gaming livestreams

Update: Today (October 11) officially marks the start of International Day of the Girl, and Bethesda are getting involved by changing up its regular livestream to celebrate the day with streamers OpheliaNoir and Dawnwhisper, who will take viewers on "a female-centric tour of the world of Elder Scrolls Online."

Green Man Gaming will also be hosting a Bethesda Day of the Girl sale from October 11 -14. The sale will feature games with playable female characters and titles that "offer meaningful, non-combat gameplay choices for all characters," including Dishonored 2 and Fallout 4. Every game sold will donate a percentage of each purchase to War Child UK. Folks who want to support the campaign can also donate here .

Original story: Charity War Child UK and its fundraising partner Children in Conflict are hosting a number of charity livestreams in honour of International Day of the Girl on October 11.

Studio livestreams from Bethesda Softworks and Turtle Rock Studios will be running from October 10 alongside livestreams from OpheliaNoira, Dawnwhisper, Hannah Rutherford, KattStrike, and TeamJDubzy. The livestreams hope to raise money by playing games featuring women protagonists. Those who want to take part can also hold their own livestream fundraisers for the cause by signing up here .

If you want to catch one of the livestreams you can see the full list of dates and times below:

Bethesda Softworks Official DOTG Stream:

October 10, 2019 / 6pm BST / twitch.tv/Bethesda

October 10, 2019 / 6pm BST / twitch.tv/Bethesda Turtle Rock Studios Official DOTG Stream:

7 - 11 October / 4pm PT / twitch.tv/turtlerockstudios

7 - 11 October / 4pm PT / twitch.tv/turtlerockstudios Chucklefish Official DOTG Stream:

Weds 16th Oct / 6:30pm BST / https://www.twitch.tv/chucklefishlive/





Weds 16th Oct / 6:30pm BST / https://www.twitch.tv/chucklefishlive/ Community Streams

OpheliaNoir - Oct 11 https://www.twitch.tv/ophelianoir

Dawnwhisper - Oct 11 https://www.twitch.tv/dawnwhisper

Hannah Rutherford - Oct 11, 2019 - 12-7pm / twitch.tv/yogslomadia

KattStrike - Oct 11 - 9-11am BST / https://www.twitch.tv/kattstrike

TeamJDubzy - Oct 13th - 1pm-1am BST / https://www.twitch.tv/teamjdubzy

The charity have also teamed with several partners across the industry including Steam, Google Play and Chrono GG to host sales across the platforms that will donate a percentage to the War Child UK charity. Steam will be hosting a Day of The Girl Sale day from October 9 - 16 where it will be selling titles with female protagonists including Heaven's Vault, Gone Home, Transistor, and Ys Origin, with a percentage of the sales going to War Child UK.

International Day of the Girl is officially recognised by the UN, recognising and supporting girls across the world. The charity is set to celebrate female game protagonists and female representation in the gaming industry while raising funds to support children affected by conflict.