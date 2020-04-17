Supermassive Games "already having discussions" about how it can use PS5 DualSense controller

Supermassive Games, developer of Until Dawn and the continuing Dark Pictures anthology horror series, has revealed its already exploring how the PS5 and its DualSense controller can help create more "tactile" experiences for next-gen.

In a new interview with GameReactor to promote the upcoming release of Little Hope, the studio's co-founder Pete Samuels explained that members of the team were already in discussion over how Supermassive's titles can utilise the PS5's features, including those incorporated into its newly revealed controller.

Read more (Image credit: Sony) You can play PS4 games on PS5 with an external hard drive

"We've been having some chats about that for a little while now about how we're going to use that," says Samuels. "The whole tactile thing - as much as we can transfer what you'd expect the character's experience to be directed back to the player, I think the better attachment you feel to the characters."

"But we're already having some discussions [...] about some things we might do, some things that we might incorporate into the game having seen the announcement [of the DualSense]."

The DualSense differentiates itself from the DualShock 4 with a built-in microphone, haptic feedback technology, and adaptive triggers, among other things. You can already imagine what that might mean for the future of horror games, and as one of the leaders in that genre, Supermassive's upcoming portfolio suddenly just got a lot more exciting.

Stay tuned to GamesRadar for all and every piece of next-gen news as soon as it lands.

We've started a new series that pits the team against each other with some fiendish gaming tests. Check out Challenge Radar Episode 4 here.