Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania adds Beat from Jet Set Radio as an unlockable character

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania will pay its respects to a cult-favorite Sega game by bringing in Beat from Jet Set Radio.

Sega revealed on Twitter that the wall-tagging rudie will be featured as an unlockable character in Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania - you won't need to buy any DLC to play as Beat, though it sounds like you'll need to complete some manner of in-game challenge to don his trademark headphones and green sunglasses.

Let's get scratchin'! Beat from Dreamcast classic Jet Set Radio is coming to Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania as a playable character, free and unlockable on all platforms through normal gameplay at launch! 🎨#SuperMonkeyBall #BananaMania #JetSetRadio pic.twitter.com/dRwoIwVkdkAugust 4, 2021 See more

As an extra-special nod to Jet Set Radio, it looks like all of the collectible banana items become cans of spray paint when you're playing as Beat. He's already used to collecting floating spray cans as he rolls through the streets of Tokyo-to, so that part of his new gig should be easy enough at least.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is headed to PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and S on October 5. It remasters and bundles together more than 300 stages from the first three Super Monkey ball games in celebration of the series' 20th anniversary, complete with support for up to four-player local co-op.

Here's hoping that busting out Beat for a Monkey Ball cameo means Sega is keeping Jet Set Radio and Jet Set Radio Future in mind for similar franchise-reviving consideration. We've only missed its 20th anniversary by a few years, it's still good!