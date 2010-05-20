Super Mario Galaxy 2 level list and rewards revealed

The level list and rewards for Super Mario Galaxy 2 have been revealed by Prima Guides, and while we're more than happy to tell you what they are, we should point out one thing.

SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT!

Yup, there are potential spoilers below. Although, to be honest, there's nothing too spoilerific here. This is the complete list of galaxies you'll be exploring in the game, although that in itself features a secret. Just imagine what wonders await you inside each one...

World 1

Sky Station Galaxy

Yoshi Star Galaxy

Spin-Dig Galaxy

Fluffy Bluff Galaxy

Flip-Swap Galaxy

Rightside Down Galaxy

Bowser Jr.’s Fiery Flotilla

World 2

Puzzle Plank Galaxy

Hightail Falls Galaxy

Boulder Bowl Galaxy

Cosmic Cove Galaxy

Wild Glide Galaxy



Honeybloom Galaxy

Bowser’s Lava Lair

World 3

Tall Trunk Galaxy

Cloudy Court Galaxy

Haunty Halls Galaxy

Freezy Flake Galaxy

Rolling Masterpiece Galaxy

Beat Block Galaxy

Bowser Jr.’s Fearsome Fleet

World 4

Supermassive Galaxy

Flipsville Galaxy

Starshine Beach Galaxy

Chompworks Galaxy

Sweet Mystery Galaxy

Honeyhop Galaxy



Bowser’s Gravity Gauntlet

World 5

Space Storm Galaxy

Slipsand Galaxy

Shiverburn Galaxy

Boo Moon Galaxy

Upside Dizzy Galaxy

Fleet Glide Galaxy

Bowser Jr.’s Boom Bunker

World 6

Melty Monster Galaxy

Clockwork Ruins Galaxy

Throwback Galaxy

Battle Belt Galaxy

Flash Black Galaxy

Slimy Spring Galaxy

Bowser’s Galaxy Generator

OK, so that's the regular level list. And, for the record, Melty Monster Galaxy sounds friggin' awesome. BUT! There is something else going on. Apparently, on top of the regular 120 stars, there will be 120 hidden green stars. It's unclear at this time whether that means they're just for Luigi to collect, although green stars sound pretty Luigi to us.



Above: Dude, you really shouldn't have...

Collecting all of the green stars opens up a final galaxy:

Special World

Mario Squared Galaxy

Rolling Coaster Galaxy

Twisty Trials Galaxy

Stone Cyclone Galaxy

Boss Blitz Galaxy

Flip-Out Galaxy

Grandmaster Galaxy

According to our sources,Grandmaster Galaxy is the hardest thing you've ever seen in a Mario game. We're talking ridiculously hard. We thought the last star for Mario in Galaxy 1 was hard enough, but this is going to be insane.

Nope, we can't wait either.

