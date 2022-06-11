Team17 came prepared for the Future Games Show Powered by Mana, arriving with a World Premiere for Sunday Gold.

Sunday Gold is a new narrative-driven adventure game set in a dystopian 2070’s London. Oh yeah, and it looks absolutely awesome. In Sunday Gold, you'll be charged with taking control of a group of rag-tag criminals as they attempt to expose the dark underbelly of a mega corporation which is profiteering from vicious dog races. And hey, if the trio of playable characters can make a little cash to spend along the way, that wouldn't hurt either.

As for how you'll do this, well, Sunday Gold is a smart confluence of gameplay styles and ideas. For starters, movement and exploration is rendered in the classic adventure-game style – a lot of pointing, and a lot more clicking – while you'll navigate conflicts through intricate turn-based combat.

With three characters to control, each will help you navigate the challenges presented by Sunday Gold's world in their own little way. There's Sally 'The Activist' Wheeler, Gavin 'The Disgruntled Ex-Employee' Dorsey, and Frank 'The Vengeful Ex-Con' Barber. Between them, you may just have what it takes to destroy your foes, uncover the truth, and survive Sunday Gold's kinetic blend of escape room-style puzzles and punishing turn-based combat.

GamesRadar+ will have more information on Sunday Gold in the coming days. But in the meantime, join us as we watch this reveal trailer on repeat. With a unique visual style, exciting confluence of ideas, and a great coming together of classic game genres, Sunday Gold looks like one to watch in the months ahead.

For more awesome games featured during today's Future Games Show, check out our official Steam page (opens in new tab).