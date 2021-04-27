Street Fighter producer Yoshinori Ono reveals his next position after Capcom

Former Street Fighter series producer Yoshinori Ono is now set to become the president and COO of a major mobile gaming company.

Ono, who departed Capcom in 2020 after 30 years with the company , announced his move to DelightWorks on his personal Twitter account, saying that he's "going to be working at a studio that is a little different from the one I'm used to" and "going to be looking at development from a different perspective than in the past." DelightWorks is best known for Fate/Grand Order, though it's also involved with a number of other projects across the mobile gaming space, and it confirmed his new role on its official website .

Dear FGC, World Warriors.On May 1st, I will be moving from Capcom to another company.I'm going to be working at a studio that is a little different from the one I'm used to.I'm also going to be looking at development from a different perspective than in the past. pic.twitter.com/Hch7kkGZA0April 27, 2021 See more

Much of Ono's personal message was addressed toward members of the fighting game community. Ono's highly visible presence at the head of the genre's biggest game made him something of a figurehead (and target of usually good-natured teasing), and he said that though "there may be some distance" between him and the FGC for a while, he's looking forward to spending time with them again when he gets the chance.

You could interpret those parting words as a teaser that DelightWorks may have more fighting game projects in the works - it is publishing Melty Blood: Type Lumina which is set to arrive this year - or you could just see it as the usual wistful musing about getting the whole gang back together again someday. Either way, it will be worth keeping an eye on future projects from DelightWorks to see where Ono leads it next.