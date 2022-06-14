Stranger Things creators address rumor that Steve will die in season 4 Volume 2

*This article contains mild spoilers for Stranger Things season 4, Volume 1*

After a nasty run-in with some Demobats in Stranger Things season 4, part 1, fans have voiced concern over the fate of Joe Keery's Steve Harrington in the run-up to Volume 2. Now, the Duffer Brothers have weighed in on the worries.

When asked about the speculation by TVLine (opens in new tab), the filmmaker siblings admitted that it was not necessarily anything new when it comes to the fan favorite character, and revealed that it's almost become a bit of a tradition to put Steve through the wringer in each chapter.

"Everybody's always worried about Steve. I love it," Matt Duffer told the publication. "We always have to beat Steve up somehow, so certainly the Demobats have done that job pretty well already this season."

"It feels wrong to say 'excited,' but I'm excited that people are concerned," Ross added. "And they should be concerned going into the final two episodes [of season 4] – for everybody."

Steve was left bloodied by the bats in season 4, episode 6, after he got sucked into the Upside Down via a watergate. Thankfully, Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Robin (Maya Hawke), and Eddie (Joseph Quinn) managed to whack the creatures off of him before they could do too much damage. But as Robin ominously points out later on, we don't know if the beasts' bites have any lasting effects, which has caused certain viewers' to panic.

When asked what we can expect from the last two episodes of season 4 and beyond, executive producer and director Shawn Levy previously teased: "There's no chance in hell that we are going to give our passionate, loyal fans anything less than a deeply satisfying close in the final chapter.

"Having seen both those finale episodes, they are as emotional as they are cinematic," he told The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab). "Holy shit, they are definitely a treat for the eyes, but they punch you right in the heart. So, that's what I'll say about that."