Steve Buscemi wins Halloween recreating 'How do you do, Fellow Kids?' meme

Your Halloween costume was not as cool as Steve Buscemi's – that's just a simple fact. The actor single-handedly won this year's spooky season by recreating the 'How do you do, fellow kids?' meme and taking to the streets of Brooklyn.

Pictures were, of course, snapped by fellow trick-or-treaters, and the internet now has fresh images of Buscemi wearing the famous outfit: a red backward cap, a grey t-shirt reading "Music Band", a red jumper, and a skateboard for good measure. See photos from Halloween below.

My daughter got a less blurry pic! https://t.co/alM7crnEYM pic.twitter.com/qsVhyCgh61November 1, 2021 See more

pic.twitter.com/e2C8tMiJakNovember 1, 2021 See more

The 'How do you do, fellow kids?' meme originates from an episode of 30 Rock titled "The Tuxedo Begins", which was released in 2012. Buscemi portrays a private investigator in the show and was attempted to infiltrate a high school. The moment soon became an internet meme and has served as a frequent Halloween costume – but no one pulls it off better than the man himself.

When not out collecting candy, Buscemi continues to be a constant presence on TV screens. The 63-year-old currently appears in the show Miracle Workers alongside Daniel Radcliffe, and recently had a cameo voice appearance in Rick and Morty.

On the big screen, Buscemi voices Wayne in the Hotel Transylvania movies – the next one, Transformania, arrives in 2022 – and recently completed production on his latest directorial effort, The Listener, starring Tessa Thomson.

According to Deadline, the movie features no other actors, with Thompson playing Beth, a "helpline volunteer who is part of the small army that gets on the phone every night across America, fielding calls from all kinds of people feeling lonely, broken, hopeless, and worried."

Meanwhile, Halloween's over, meaning we'll have to wait another 12 months to see what Buscemi has in store. May we suggest Randall from Monsters Inc? Yes, it would take some serious DIY chops, but the results could be glorious.

In the meantime, check out the best horror movies of all time, so you can relive those Halloween scares.