Steam indie festival offering 25 free game demos

The Digital Dragons Indie Celebration has started today on Steam and it's offering players the chance to try 25 indie games for free.

The event is set to run from May 13 to May 15 and if you head to its Steam landing page for the online showcase, you'll not only be able to download demos for those 25 indie games, but you'll also be able to see interviews and livestreams for 50 indie games in total.

Some of the games you can download demos for include Röki, Rhythm Fighter, and chillout game Wingspan. And, let's be honest, we could all use a chillout game right now. That's only a selection of the games, so we'd definitely recommend heading over to see the full bunch though, especially if you'd like to broaden your gaming horizons.

If you're not familiar with Digital Dragons, it is usually a games industry event hosted in Krakow in Poland, although the current coronavirus pandemic has meant that this year's physical event has been delayed until 14-15 September. This is where its Indie Celebration on Steam comes in, allowing players around the world to discover some of the most captivating and distinctive indie games currently in development.

It's a lovely way of keeping people entertained during the current pandemic, as well as giving indie developers a bigger platform to showcase the games they're working on.

