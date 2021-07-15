Steam Deck: release date, price, specs, and everything else you need to know

The Steam Deck is Valve's latest stab at hardware after the shelved Steam Machines, and it's also the house of Steam's answer to handheld gaming, which has been primarily carried by the Nintendo Switch for the past few years. It's basically a handheld gaming PC with your Steam library built right in, and it seems pretty darn cool at first blush. We're fresh off the surprise Steam Deck reveal so we've still got a few questions to answer, but for now, here's everything there is to know about the Steam Deck.

The first Steam Deck units will begin shipping in December. We don't have exact release or arrival dates, but if all goes well, they might be here in time for Christmas.

The Steam Deck price starts at $399 / £349

(Image credit: Valve)

Valve is offering three distinct Steam Deck models, and while they have the same core components, the pricier versions offer greatly improved storage and come with some extra bells and whistles. Here's the full breakdown:

$399 Steam Deck - the baseline model comes with 64GB of eMMC storage and a carrying case.

- the baseline model comes with 64GB of eMMC storage and a carrying case. $529 Steam Deck - an upgraded model with 256GB of faster NVMe SSD storage, the same carrying case, and an exclusive Steam profile bundle.

- an upgraded model with 256GB of faster NVMe SSD storage, the same carrying case, and an exclusive Steam profile bundle. $649 Steam Deck - a top-tier model with 512GB of "high-speed" NVMe SSD storage, special anti-glare glass, an exclusive virtual keyboard theme, a custom carrying case, and the aforementioned Steam profile bundle.

You can pre-order your Steam Deck starting July 16

Steam Deck pre-orders began on July 16, and Valve's enacted a few rules to increase the odds that legitimate buyers are able to get one for themselves without losing out to scalpers hoarding extra models. The short version is that you'll need an established Steam account and a small deposit. We've got a detailed breakdown of the Steam Deck pre-order process here.

The Steam Deck specs are pretty impressive

(Image credit: Valve)

Valve has positioned the Steam Deck as a gaming laptop that you can hold like a Switch, and for how small it is, it's packing some serious power. Here are the full system specs, complete with unit dimensions and dock features:

CPU : Zen 2 4-core, 8-thread @ 2.4 - 3.5GHz

: Zen 2 4-core, 8-thread @ 2.4 - 3.5GHz GPU : 8 RDNA 2 CUs (compute units) @ 1.0 - 1.6GHz

: 8 RDNA 2 CUs (compute units) @ 1.0 - 1.6GHz Storage : 64GB eMMC base, 256GB and 512GB NVMe PCIe Gen 3 SSDs available

: 64GB eMMC base, 256GB and 512GB NVMe PCIe Gen 3 SSDs available Size : 11.7" long x 4.6" tall x 1.9" thick

: 11.7" long x 4.6" tall x 1.9" thick Weight : 1.47 pounds

: 1.47 pounds Screen : 7" 1280x800 60Hz LCD

: 7" 1280x800 60Hz LCD Audio : 3.5mm stereo jack

: 3.5mm stereo jack Battery : 40WHr estimated 2 - 8 hours

: 40WHr estimated 2 - 8 hours Video output (docked) : up to 4K 120Hz / 8K 60Hz (game performance at these often resolutions remains to be seen)

: up to 4K 120Hz / 8K 60Hz (game performance at these often resolutions remains to be seen) Ports (dock included): microSD card expansion, USB 2.0 and 3.1, HDMI, DisplayPort

(dock included): microSD card expansion, USB 2.0 and 3.1, HDMI, DisplayPort Connectivity : 2.4GHz / 5GHz Wifi, Bluetooth 5.0

: 2.4GHz / 5GHz Wifi, Bluetooth 5.0 Gyro: 2.4GHz / 5GHz Wifi, Bluetooth 5.0

Check out how the Steam Deck specs compare to the Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X in our breakdown.

You can use the Steam Deck like a PC and dock it like a Switch

In case the specs didn't give it away, Valve will sell a dedicated dock for the Steam Deck that lets you hook it up to a monitor or TV like you would a Nintendo Switch. We don't know the price of the dock just yet, but the Steam Deck supports DisplayPort and HDMI output, so you'll be able to connect it to any screen in your house if you find yourself craving a bigger screen over portability.

It's also important to note that while the Steam Deck runs the Linux-based SteamOS, Valve says you can install other software on it and use it like you would a regular PC. So while it was built with gaming in mind, you could also use it for normal work or multi-tasking PC stuff, to say nothing of games on storefronts besides Steam.

Your entire Steam library is included with your Steam Deck, and it can play other games too

(Image credit: Valve)

Once you sign into your Steam Deck using your Steam account, you'll get access to every game in your Steam library. Between the handheld's thumbsticks, D-Pad, face and shoulder buttons, and its mouse-mimicking touchpads, it's equipped to play virtually anything, including games that decidedly weren't designed for handheld. If you ever find yourself struggling for storage, you can always fill an SD card with games and access them directly just by plugging the card in. Remember, this isn't just a Steam machine; it's a tiny gaming PC in Valve-brand clothes.