Stargirl’s DC return to help reveal the Eighth Soldier of Victory

Geoff Johns' return to Stargirl doesn't end with his story in the Infinite Frontier #0 anthology - it's just getting started.

Johns and Todd Nauck are working on a 48-page special titled Stargirl Spring Break Special #1 coming out (you guessed it) this spring. In the special, she's teaming up with a DC team… but it's not the Justice Society of America.

Stargirl Spring Break Special #1 (Image credit: DC)

"Courtney Whitmore's spring break plans aren't like your average high schooler's. Instead of hanging out with friends, she's heading out on an adventure with her stepfather, Pat Dugan, a.k.a. S.T.R.I.P.E., and teaming up with his former team, the Seven Soldiers of Victory!" reads DC's description of the special.

"The soldiers are forced to reunite again to unearth the secret eighth soldier of victory, but what other secrets lay buried, and what does it all mean for Courtney's future as Stargirl?"

In the '40s Seven Soldiers of Victory stories, their unofficial eighth member was Wing, the sidekick of the Crimson Avenger.

Geoff Johns has a deep history with Stargirl, creating her back in the '90s as an homage to his sister who died in an airplane crash. He went on to write her in a Stargirl limited series and several volumes of the JSA title. He was also the co-showrunner of the live-action Stargirl streaming show on DC Universe.

Stargirl Spring Break Special #1 goes on sale on May 4.

