Starfield is a real game at last, but it's a long way off

Remember when a little game called Starfield got leaked a few years back? Well, it's actually a real game now and it's coming out before Elder Scrolls 6. All we got is a tiny teaser trailer and the promise that it's a real game coming out in the future. But don't take my word for it, take a look for yourself.

Welcome to #Starfield, our next-generation single-player epic, and first new franchise in 25 years. pic.twitter.com/0DM1N8Tf6lJune 11, 2018

As the Tweet mentions, this is Bethesda's first new IP in 25 years and should be quite spectacular. All we can see is a ship shaped like a star orbiting what looks like Earth, or at least a planet like it.

There's no whiff of what the gameplay will entail, or the story, but heck are we keen to know more. All we do know is that it's being worked on and it's Bethesda's next game after Fallout 76, so maybe we'll learn more at next year's E3.