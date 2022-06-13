Starfield brings back an old feature from The Elder Scrolls 2: Daggerfall

Starfield's "Starter Home" trait brings back an old feature from The Elder Scrolls 2: Daggerfall.

Yesterday's Xbox and Bethesda Summer Game Fest showcase finished with what everyone has been waiting for, an in-depth look at Starfield. The lengthy gameplay footage showed us sprawling planets filled with objects to scan and aliens to shoot. You'll also be able to build our own spaceship to explore the game's 100 systems with "over 1,000 planets".

As well as going wherever you want, you can be anyone you want, thanks to Starfield's extensive character creation. In addition to deciding what you'll look like, you'll be able to shape your personal history by choosing from a variety of traits. For instance, being an introvert will boost your endurance when adventuring alone, while choosing the Kid Stuff trait allows you to visit your parents, but also means that 10% of all the money you earn is automatically sent to dear old mom and dad.

Another of these traits is Starter Home which lets you "own a small house on a peaceful little moon" but also lands you with a 50,000 credit mortgage with GalBank. As spotted by PCGamesN (opens in new tab), this harks back to The Elder Scrolls 2: Daggerfall, where you could also take out loans from banks to put a roof over your head. But house prices in the 1996 RPG were considerably higher, with the least expensive abode still setting you back around 300,000.

So it seems that soaring property prices haven't extended to space just yet. Exactly what benefit this house will provide isn't yet known, but it's always nice to have a little place to call your own.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

