Stardew Valley recreated in Minecraft is full of pastoral charm

A dedicated Minecraft player has undertaken the ambitious project of recreating Stardew Valley's Pelican Town in block form, and they don't plan on stopping there.

Reddit user rwww_ has documented their progress on the farm town conversion process so far in a pair of threads on the main Stardew Valley subreddit (as spotted by our pals at PC Gamer ). Minecraft is admittedly quite a bit more blocky than Stardew Valley - it's more blocky than most games, if you think about it - but since they're both built on roughly square tiles this recreation can stay surprisingly proportional. A few additional shaders and texture packs help capture the warm and breezy look of Pelican Town.

(Image credit: Reddit user rwww_)

Community Center diehards may hate me for this (speaking of which, it looks like the Community Center is still on the to-do list) but my favorite part of the whole recreation is the store facade for JojaMart. It has just the right blend of faux-folksiness matched up with those imposing columns and front doors. You can just imagine Shane in there working for the weekend, dreaming of the simple life of raising chickens and eating raw peppers.

If you enjoyed seeing Pelican Town in 3D, you'll likely also want to keep an eye on what its creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone is up to next . He's said he may share something about it in the "somewhat near future" but it will just be a spur-of-the-moment decision without a big lead up.

