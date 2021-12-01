Stardew Valley is coming to Xbox Game Pass tomorrow

Stardew Valleyis heading to Xbox Game Pass starting from tomorrow (December 2).

The cosy farming sim will be available to play on PC, console, and via Xbox Cloud Gaming - all you need is an active Xbox Game Pass membership. This announcement was revealed alongside 11 other games coming to the Xbox gaming service including Halo Infinite , Among Us, and Final Fantasy XIII-2.

If you’re new to the world of Stardew Valley, here’s everything you need to know. In the farming sim, players inherit their grandfather’s farm and must find ways to keep it going by growing crops, raising livestock, crafting materials, mining, selling produce, socializing with the townsfolk, and more.

It’s no surprise that Stardew Valley has finally made its way onto Xbox Game Pass considering Stardew Valley has topped 15 million copies sold as of September 2021. We’re sure that this number will continue to grow now that the sim is so accessible to both PC and Xbox One/ Xbox Series X players.

The good news just keeps on coming for fans of Stardew Valley as the game’s developer recently announced that they were working on a brand new game Haunted Chocolatier , which has a similar top-down pixel art style as Stardew Valley. Not only this, but apparently this isn’t the only game currently in the works with the Stardew Valley developer ; Eric Barone aka ConcernedApe.