Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s home release has a hidden cut – here’s how to watch it

No, not a fabled ‘Leia doesn’t fly’ version, nor a Zack Snyder cut. It’s something completely different, and really, really cool. If you’ve already gotten your mitts on the Digital Download, you’ll be able to fire up Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s secret cut. Blu-ray users in the US will have to wait a whole two weeks, I’m afraid. Here’s what’s included in the hidden cut – and the simple step to unlock it.

Confirmed by director Rian Johnson on Twitter, Star Wars: The Last Jedi comes packed with a score-only cut. Audiophiles everywhere can rejoice, sure, but it’s also going to be a special experience for Star Wars fans. This is the first opportunity to watch a Star Wars movie with no audio, no FX, nothing… except John Williams’ iconic score. I’ve got goosebumps just thinking about it.

The Last Jedi’s out today in the states for digital download, blu in two weeks. Of all the special features, my favorite one is kinda hidden, so wanted to call it out. If you buy the movie anywhere online (or the blu) you have access to a music only version of TLJ.March 13, 2018

The one hoop you have to jump through to get it: get the Movies Anywhere app and link whatever account you bought the movie with to it. It’s free, it works pretty painlessly. Kinda a pain I know, but I think it’s worth it to get this version.March 13, 2018

As Johnson reveals, you’ll need to sign up (and download) the Movies Anywhere app. Once you’ve done that, link it through Google, Amazon, whichever far-flung retailer you used to buy the Digital Download and you’ll have access to the music-only version of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Pretty neat, right?

If you’re in the US, the Digital Download version is out now. Good for you. I’m totally not jealous. Not. At. All. For those aching for a physical release, that’s arriving on March 27. In the UK, however, things are much simpler (even if you’ve got a more painful wait). Both digital and physical release arrive on the same day: April 9.

