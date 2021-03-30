Star Wars: The Bad Batch trailer teases the new Disney Plus animated series

Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the latest Disney Plus series set in a galaxy far, far away, has a new official trailer.

The footage introduces us to the members of Clone Force 99, AKA the titular Bad Batch, consisting of Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, Hunter, and Echo. They're a group of elite and experimental clones who were first introduced to us in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars – they each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. However, in this new series, they find themselves in a rapidly changing galaxy as they take on daring mercenary missions in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War.

The Mandalorian 's Dave Filoni is on board as executive producer (and the show is reportedly his vision), while Jennifer Corbett, who's known for her work on Star Wars Resistance and NCIS, is head writer. Dee Bradley Baker provides the voices for all the clones, while Ming-Na Wen will reprise her role as the elite mercenary and sniper Fennec Shand from The Mandalorian – although the animated incarnation of Fennec is a younger version of the live-action character that appeared alongside Grogu and Mando.