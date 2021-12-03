Squid Game and Hellbound were beaten in Netflix's weekly top 10 by a surprise TV show

Squid Game and Hellbound have both been beaten in Netflix's weekly top 10 TV shows ranking by a surprise series – The Queen of Flow.

The second season of the crime telenovela, titled La Reina del Flow in Spanish, took the top spot in Netflix's non-English TV show ranking for the week of November 22 – 28, pushing Hellbound down to second place and Squid Game to third. The Queen of Flow was watched for a massive 69,030,000 hours, while the top English TV show, True Story, had 48,850,000 hours viewed. That means The Queen of Flow season 2 clocks in as the most popular Netflix series of the week overall.

The show follows a songwriter named Yeimy (Carolina Ramírez/María José Vargas Agudelo as the younger version), who was framed for a crime and imprisoned for 17 years. Season 1 sees her out for justice – and revenge – while working undercover for the DEA as a music producer, and season 2 sees Yeimy's life once again in turmoil. If you're planning on watching, set some time aside: both seasons combined are a whopping 171 episodes.

Squid Game fast became Netflix's most popular show ever, beating Bridgerton. Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk recently shared his ideas for a potential season 2. "I have somewhat of a framework for the next season," he commented. "But I also have to admit that I feel increasingly more pressure about season two as the series has gotten so much more love and attention than I could have expected. I also have a film I've been planning to shoot after Squid Game, and I haven't made up my mind about which one I should do first."

As for Hellbound, that series sees people suddenly condemned to Hell – and brutally attacked by monsters when their time comes. This spurs the creation of the New Truth Society, a religious cult, as well as the violent Arrowhead gang. The show has generated plenty of buzz online, but it remains to be seen if Hellbound – or The Queen of Flow – can eventually dethrone Squid Game.

If you're all caught up on The Queen of Flow, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows streaming now for your next binge-watch.