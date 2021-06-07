Square Enix renames the Final Fantasy mobile games hinting towards new releases

Two Final Fantasy mobile titles have had their app icons rebranded so that they now contain the phrase “3D Remake” in them.

As spotted by @ShaunMusgrave on Twitter, the mobile versions of Final Fantasy 4 and Final Fantasy 3 have both been updated to include “3D Remake” in their title as well as a new banner on the app icon itself. This has led some to believe that more 3D Remakes or 2D versions of both games could be on the way soon. This change applies to both the iOS and Android versions of the games.

What’s also interesting about this rebranding is that the original Final Fantasy 3 and 4 - which were released on the likes of the SNES and the original PlayStation in the early 1990s - feature pixel-based visuals, whereas the mobile version opts for more of a 3D chibi style. This could explain why the developers wish to differentiate between the two if they have plans to add the game in its original style to app stores soon.

Square Enix began porting its classic Final Fantasy games onto mobile devices with the first Final Fantasy game in 2012 and has since gone on to add several others including Final Fantasy 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, along with many more. The mobile games are available on both IOS and Android devices and range at around $7.99 - $20.99 to purchase. For some, this is a justifiable download as many of the original games are only accessible on their original consoles.

As for what else Square Enix is also working on for mobile gamers, the studio recently announced Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier which introduces players to a new story that takes place 30-years before the events of Final Fantasy 7 in a third-person melee combat game. The game is currently listed as “coming soon” on the Google Play store, with pre-registration for the Beta version of the game expected to start soon. Elsewhere, there's also Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis, which is a retelling of Final Fantasy 7.

It’s possible that Square Enix may make some kind of announcement regarding the Final Fantasy mobile games at E3 2021 , which is taking place later this week. Square Enix’s president, Yosuke Matsuda, has previously confirmed the company’s attendance at the event and also asked fans to “please look forward to it.”