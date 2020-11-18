Spike Lee’s next movie will be a musical about Viagra

Spike Lee’s next project has been confirmed – and it’s a movie musical about the origins of Viagra, Pfizer’s erectile dysfunction drug.

The movie is based on All Rise: The Untold Story of the Guys Who Launched Viagra, an Esquire article by David Kushner who’s on board as an executive producer. Lee wrote the currently untitled script with British playwright and director Kwame Kwei-Armah. It will feature original songs and music by Stew Stewart and Heidi Rodewald, the duo behind the Tony-winning musical Passing Strange.

In a statement , Lee thanked his mother for introducing him to musicals as a kid. He said: “First And Foremost, I Thank Ms. Jacquelyn Shelton Lee. I Thank My Late Mother For As She Would Say Taking “My Narrow, Rusty Behind” Dragging, Kickin’ And Screamin’ To The Movies When I Wuz A Nappy Headed Kid Growing Up In Da Streets Of Da People’s Republic Of Brooklyn.

“Me Being The Eldest Of 5 Children I Became Mommy’s Movie Date. She Was A Cinefile. Thank You Lawdy She Didn’t Listen To My Ongoing Complaints About Musicals. So Finally Going Into My 4th Decade As A Filmmaker I Will Be Directing An DANCIN’, ALL SINGIN’ MUSICAL Spike Lee Joint And I Can’t Wait. My Moms Has Been Waiting TOO!!!”

Lee has dabbled in the world of musicals before – he recently directed David Byrne’s American Utopia, the movie version of the former Talking Heads frontman’s hit Broadway show. His other recent work includes the Netflix war drama Da 5 Bloods , starring Lovecraft Country ’s Jonathan Majors, and 2018’s Oscar-winning BlacKkKlansman .