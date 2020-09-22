Skottie Young draws the classic Spider-Woman costume for #100 variant

By

Skottie Young's Spider-Woman #100 variant

(Image credit: Skottie Young (Marvel Comics))

Writer/artist Skottie Young has drawn a variant cover for October 21's Spider-Woman #100. Young has drawn this in what's become a signature alternate style for him (dubbed 'Young' by Marvel) that's been used in numerous covers, and even a limited series called Giant-Size Little Marvel: AvX.

(Image credit: Skottie Young (Marvel Comics))

Young has drawn Spider-Woman in her classic costume originally designed by the character's co-creator, Marie Severin. A new design for the character by Dave Johnson was introduced for the current Spider-Woman series, but the character is still known to bust out this original costume from time-to-time - including in the Strikeforce team book.

Spider-Woman #100 is a celebration of the character's 100th solo issue and doubles as Spider-Woman #5 of the recently-launched ongoing series by writer Karla Pacheco and Pere Perez.

"Spider-Woman #5, a special giant-sized issue of the current action-packed run by writer Karla Pacheco and artist Pere Pérez, will have Jessica continuing her feud with Octavia Vermis, the daughter of Spider-Woman's classic HYDRA foe, Otto Vermis," reads Marvel's description of the issue. "Just when you thought the complex web that makes up Jessica Drew's life couldn't get any more complicated, Spider-Woman discovers long-hidden truths about her origin, her family, and her future. These bold revelations will propel Jessica Drew into this redefining chapter of her Super Hero career!"

A collection of this arc, titled Spider-Woman Vol. 1: Bad Blood, goes on sale December 2, but the first four issues are available now individually.

"When Jessica Drew made her first appearance in Marvel Spotlight #32 on February 10th, 1977, I was also making my first appearance," Pacheco says. "One hundred issues and 43 years later, it's been a wild journey for both myself and Spider-Woman. I am beyond proud to be part of the amazing team bringing Jess back in this series, and I think it's so incredible we get to pay tribute to the history of Spider-Woman, while setting up the next, absolutely mindblowing chapter of Jessica Drew's adventures. Seriously, if you thought the first 5 issues were bonkers...I assure you, we're just getting started."

Here are all of the Spider-Woman #100 covers revealed so far, from Greg Land's primary cover to ones by Alex Ross, Sana Takeda, Jung-Geon Yoon, Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau, Peach Momoko, and Skottie Young.

(Image credit: Greg Land (Marvel Comics))
(Image credit: Alex Ross (Marvel Comics))
(Image credit: Sana Takeda (Marvel Comics))
(Image credit: Jung-Geon Yoon (Marvel Comics))
(Image credit: Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau (Marvel Comics))
(Image credit: Peach Momoko (Marvel Comics))
(Image credit: Skottie Young (Marvel Comics))

Spider-Woman #100 goes on sale October 21.

Marvel's Spider-family of titles has had numerous legendary artists. Check out our list of the best Spider-Man artist of all time.

Chris Arrant

Chris has covered comic book news for Newsarama since 2003, and has also written for USA Today, Life, Entertainment Weekly, Publisher's Weekly, Marvel Entertainment, TOKYOPOP, AdHouse Books, Cartoon Brew, Bleeding Cool, Comic Shop News, and CBR. He is the author of the book Modern: Masters Cliff Chiang, co-authored Art of Spider-Man Classic, and contributed to Dark Horse/Bedside Press' anthology Pros and (Comic) Cons. He has acted as a judge for the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards, the Harvey Awards, and the Stan Lee Awards. Chris is a member of the American Library Association's Graphic Novel & Comics Round Table.